Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Laboratory Technician required
First Ireland Spirits have vacancies to fill at our facility in Abbeyleix.
First Ireland Spirits is Ireland’s largest independent producer of Irish cream liqueur, Irish country cream and Irish whiskey liqueur, exporting to over 40 countries worldwide.
QC Laboratory Technician
Main Purpose of the Role:
Routine Batch analysis on a range of alcoholic beverages
Process and Bottle Line checks
Plant Hygiene inspection
Ideal Candidate:
Should have a suitable qualification in science
Experience in a food manufacturing setting is desirable but not necessary
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Have good communication skills and possess excellent time management capability
If you really care about making a difference to an organisation, are a team player and have the courage to overcome challenges then we want to hear from you!
To apply please send your CV, detailing what job you wish to apply for, to:info@first-ireland-spirits.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on