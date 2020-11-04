Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Killeen Civil Engineering are hiring
Killeen Civil Engineering are currently seeking a Part-time Junior Admin Officer to join our well-established company based in Portlaoise.
Responsibilities:
Assist in all aspects of accounts, purchasing and general office admin
Qualifications:
Previous experience in the Construction (or related) industry an advantage
Basic Office experience essential
Knowledge of SAGE a distinct advantage
Knowledge of Microsoft Office Excel and Word essential
Position:
Immediate Start
Salary depending on experience
May suit someone with school-going children
Please forward CVs to info@killeencivilengineering.ie
