JOB OPPORTUNITY: Killeen Civil Engineering are hiring

Killeen Civil Engineering are currently seeking a Part-time Junior Admin Officer to join our well-established company based in Portlaoise.

Responsibilities:

Assist in all aspects of accounts, purchasing and general office admin

Qualifications:

Previous experience in the Construction (or related) industry an advantage

Basic Office experience essential

Knowledge of SAGE a distinct advantage

Knowledge of Microsoft Office Excel and Word essential

Position:

Immediate Start

Salary depending on experience

May suit someone with school-going children

Please forward CVs to info@killeencivilengineering.ie