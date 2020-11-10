WARNING: Risk of blue plastic in popular baby food leads to product being recalled
The Food Safety Authority is warning of a risk of blue plastic
A batch of Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal has been recalled due to the possible presence of blue plastic packaging in the food.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) alert applies to:
Product: Aptamil Multigrain Banana & Berry Cereal, 7+ months;
Pack size: 200g
Best before date: 07.07.2021
Country Of Origin: France
The FSAI alert reads: "Nutricia is recalling the above batch of Aptamil Multigrain Banana & Berry Cereal, 7+ months due to the possible presence of pieces of blue plastic packaging. No other batches are implicated.
"Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch."
