No Egg-ceptions as over 650 million eggs sold in Ireland in the last year

It’s official; Ireland is cracked about eggs!

Despite some changes to shopping and eating habits this year, egg consumption increased by 11%, with new consumer data from Bord Bia revealing that over 656 million eggs have been sold in Ireland in the last year.

New research from Bord Bia shows that shoppers in Ireland consumed even more eggs during the first national lockdown. The 12-week period from April to July saw a significant growth of more than 20% in consumption, proving that consumers continued to make eggs-ellent choices during lockdown.

Consumers are being urged to look out for the Bord Bia Quality Mark, which guarantees that eggs are produced to Bord Bia’s highest quality standards.

When it comes to the nation’s favourite way to eat eggs, research shows that traditional cooking methods are hard to beat.

One in four consumers aren’t afraid to whisk it, favouring scrambled eggs, while one in five prefer theirs boiled.

There were also some generational differences too; the research shows that Gen-Zers prefer scrambled eggs (40%), whereas Baby Boomers prefer boiled eggs (24%). Millennials equally favoured both scrambled (27%) and fried eggs (27%).

Speaking about the role of eggs in a busy and active lifestyle, Dietician Orla Walsh said, “Eggs are nutritional powerhouses. One of the best sources of protein available in your kitchen, eggs are packed full of essential nutrients such as vitamins A, D and B12.

"They're also great value for money and versatile too, so don't let misconceptions about cholesterol or saturated fats stop you from making them for breakfast, brunch, or dinner. Egg muffins are a great batch-cook option for snack time. Not only are they quick to make, but they can last days in the fridge.”

Bord Bia is encouraging the public to ‘Crack On’ and consider eggs at a variety of meal occasions beyond breakfast. As consumers increasingly look for healthy protein sources, with one egg containing approximately 6g of protein they are an ideal ingredient for a post-workout meal or a quick work-from-home lunch.

Bord Bia has also teamed up with food and parenting bloggers Gina Daly, author of The Daly Dish cookbook, and Cliona O’Connor to bring consumers eggs-citing recipes to enjoy eggs at lunch and dinner.

Remember to always look for the Bord Bia Quality Mark when purchasing eggs so that you know they are produced to the highest quality standards which have been verified at every stage. Visit BordBia.ie/Eggs or search ‘Bord Bia Egg Recipes’ for more egg recipes and inspiration.