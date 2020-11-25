7 things to keep in mind when shopping for an engagement ring this Christmas

Christmas is clearly the peak time of the year for shopping but it's also the peak time for getting engaged - no pressure, lads. A recent study showed Christmas Eve is the most popular day for couples to get engaged, followed by Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

Putting the romance of it aside, it's a big decision to pop the question and can be a little bit stressful if you rush in without doing some pre-planning.

Follow our simple tips if you want more than just bells ringing this festive period:

Avoid peak shopping times

Shopping at Christmas time can be manic at the best of times and something like an engagement ring takes time. The bustling of fellow shoppers rushing past with armloads of bags, all while trying to maintain a social distance, will add to your stress levels as you peruse the jewellers' collection of sparklers. Plus, if you're shopping locally, shopping at quieter times will reduce the chances of you being seen and outed by a nosey neighbour! Avoid all this nonsense by shopping online at celtic-weddingrings.com. Most online retailers provide a no quibble 30 day money back guarantee – and we are no different, so you can shop with confidence!

Set a deadline

Do not rush into choosing a ring by any means but don't spend five years going back and forth between princess cut, cushion cut; one diamond, two, three - or it could all go pear-shaped! Set a realistic deadline and stick to it. A deadline focusses the mind.

Do your research

Before venturing through several online jewellers like you're lost on another planet, do a bit of research - without your other half finding out of course if you're keeping it a surprise, so clear that browser history! What's the average cost? What shapes are popular? What is a carat? What do cut and clarity mean? So many questions! At Celtic Rings Ltd we have a wealth of resources in our Help section for your perusal and are always online to provide a helping hand should you need one. Figuring out your budget is a big part of the process and it's important to stick to one you can afford.

Keep your partner in mind

Has your partner been dropping hints for years? What other jewellery, if any, do they wear? Knowing your partner is the most important part of this process and it may well pay off to listen to any hints or comments they make on other peoples' engagement rings, even celebrity ones. Once you have decided to propose, start paying attention to these things so you get a picture of what to avoid in the shop window.

Send for help

Do you have sisters, friends or work colleagues who are discreet and may know more than you about rings? Does your partner have friends or sisters who could help? It is well worth asking them for help. Those close to your partner may know what type of ring they would like and, more importantly, the ones they definitely won't like. It's not all about price and the size of the diamond. Your partner is going to wear this ring for their entire lives - hopefully - so it's important it suits them.

Ask an expert for even more help

At the end of the day, our experts at Celtic Rings Ltd will be your last line of defence. If you're about to buy a bright orange diamond for your loved one, we will tell you it’s a mistake. The staff have knowledge of rings and the market more generally. They can give you tips and a whole range of things, from the most popular cuts to maintenance advice and even hand modelling services! Simply prepare your questions in an email (sales@celtic-weddingrings.com) or via our online chat.

Find a good hiding place

The hiding place should be for you if you have actually gone ahead and bought that big orange diamond, but once you've taken the plunge, keeping the ring safe is priority number one. More than likely somewhere in your own house will be dangerous if you're hoping for a surprise. Perhaps a parent or close family member could store the ring until the big day. Make sure it is someone you trust - an engagement ring is a major investment.

