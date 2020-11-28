Chinese vase sells for ‘record price’ at Laois auction house Sheppard’s

A Chinese vase was sold for a whopping €1.2 million - “a record price” - in a Sheppard’s auction on Friday.

The 54cm tall Chinese Celado had been valued between €800-€1,200.

It was sold by auctioneer Michael Sheppard during the Castlehyde two-day sale at Sheppard’s.

It was not part of the Michael Flatley Castlehyde collection.

The vase bears the six character mark of Yong Zheng (1723-1735), part of the Qing Dynasty.

The €1.2million sale sets a new Irish record for an art object sold at public auction, according to Philip Sheppard. The vase was purchased by a Taiwan-based collector.

Bidding started at €500 and continued for several minutes until just two contenders remained - one on the telephone and the second, an online bidder. The hammer fell in favour of the telephone bidder at €1.2 million.