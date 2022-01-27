Search

27 Jan 2022

Controversial biogas production plant gets approval from Laois County County

Controversial biogas power plant gets approval in Laois

A biogas plant

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

27 Jan 2022 5:21 PM

A controversial biogas production plant planned near Portlaoise has been given planning approval.

Laois County Council has given conditional approval to Bord na Móna Powergen Ltd for the plant in Cúil Na Móna Bog within the townland of Clonboyne and Clonkeen, Portlaoise.

The plant could take in up to 655,000 tonnes of waste a year, most of it trucked into Laois from other counties, including brown bin and poultry industry waste.  The waste would then be rotted in tanks with the gasses collected and sold to replace fossil fuel gas.

Bord na Móna says the anaerobic digestion facility will be a continuous process and the plant will operate on a three-shift 24/7 basis. Waste deliveries and collections will 'only' occur from 8 am to 6.30 pm Monday to Friday and 8 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

Up to 30,000 truck trips year could be required to see 80,000 tonnes of organic waste supplied to the facility.

The gas produced will be supplied to the national grid in Portlaoise via a pipeline along the Mountrath Road.

The application received some 260 objections from local people, with many listing concerns at the potential smell.  The decision could result in an appeal by those objectors to An Bórd Pleanála. 

Bord na Móna owns the big waste company AES. The company previously tried to build a plant along the Mountmellick road near Portlaoise beside the Kyletalesah landfill.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media