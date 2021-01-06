Laois man appointed Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism

Kilkenny Tourism is delighted to announce the appointment of Ciarán Conroy as their new Chairperson.

The Portlaoise man brings with him a wealth of experience to the role, as a senior manager with over 25 year’s commercial business experience and a proven track record in strategy, marketing and business development.

A former graduate and Fellow of the Marketing Institute of Ireland, Ciarán holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA). He is also a sports coach with a degree in fitness and conditioning and has coached Laois Minor Hurling as well as the Laois Ladies Senior teams over the years.

Since 2016, Ciarán has held the position as CEO of Kilkenny Civic Trust, which operates Butler House an Ireland’s blue book boutique hotel in the centre of Kilkenny and the Medieval Mile Museum, the well-known visitor attraction in Kilkenny. In addition, Ciarán is a Board member of the ‘Cuisle Centre’ one of Ireland’s leading cancer support centres.

Previously, Ciarán held senior roles in Waterford Crystal, Horse Racing Ireland and Bord Na Móna.

Commenting on his appointment, Ciarán said, “I am thrilled to be taking up this new role at Kilkenny Tourism. While this is a challenging time for the tourism and hospitality sector there are many exciting opportunities ahead to build on Kilkenny’s excellent reputation. I am looking forward to working with our members and partners to develop the great work that the organisation has already done in positioning Kilkenny as a leading destination to visit.’’

“I plan to oversee the regrowth and sustainability of tourism in the county for 2021 and beyond and look forward to Kilkenny welcoming back visitors with a new and exciting tourism offering when it is safe to travel again.”