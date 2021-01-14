Demolition and rebuild plan for rural Laois credit union

A rural Laois Credit Union is to be partly demolished and rebuilt, if planning permission is granted.

The Clonaslee Credit Union is a sub office of Mountmellick Credit Union, who seek the planning permission.

They plan to knock a vacant dwelling house and various sheds, upgrade the small flat roof office and build a carpark at the site on Chapel Street in the Slieve Bloom village.

"The reason for this planning proposal is to create parking spaces for the credit union customers and staff, by removing buildings from the property, that have become redundant to use.

"The former dwelling house which is not in use, is no longer suitable for use as a dwelling house. the proposed development improves the width of the public footpath, which is very narrow immediately outside of the premises.

"At the moment customers have to park on the road, which is not ideal for passing traffic. The credit union consider that the proposed works will be of benefit to customers and will improve the general appearance of the property overall," Mountmellick Credit Union say in their application.

The application seeks to "(A) Demolish existing buildings, while keeping part of their external walls to form boundary walls, (B) form new car park, including new road side boundary and entrance gate, (C) construct new pitched roof and carry out alterations to existing credit union office building, and all associated site works"

The application was lodged last December with a decision due by February 11.