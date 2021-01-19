JOB VACANCY: Firm hiring HGV driver

A leading supplier of key materials and services to the Quarrying, Mining and Civil Engineering industries in Ireland is looking to hire a driver at Enfield, Co. Meath.

All applicants must possess a full C class HGV driving licence.

The ideal candidate would have a full ADR certificate and some mechanical skills.

Training will be provided.

The person needs to be flexible to work 20-30 hours per week with a view to full-time hours.

Please forward your CV to gerard@connectrecruit.ie before Friday, 29th January 2021.