How to crack the export market? Enterprise Ireland launches the Export Compass webinar series

Enterprise Ireland is hosting a series of webinar workshops aimed at helping Irish businesses to grow through export. The Export Compass Webinar Series takes place between 28 January and 25 March.

Attendance is complimentary for all micro and SME companies that are taking their first steps on their export journey.

The series will feature five webinars, each of which will guide businesses in developing their export strategy and plans. This includes helping companies to understand overseas business cultures, and how to build digital capabilities for selling and developing customer, distributor and/or partner relationships.

The webinars will feature interviews with companies that have already successfully exported. Attendees will also hear from market experts from Enterprise Ireland’s overseas offices.

Topics covered during each of the five webinars are as follows:

28th January: What is the basis of your export plan? Where in the world might you export to?

11th February: Who is your ideal customer? Culture and doing business in other countries.

25th February: How to prepare for export. Sales and marketing to win export customers in a digital world.

11th March: How to finance your export plan. Finance management through funding and pricing.

25th March: Bringing it all together, followed by a Q&A session.

All Enterprise Ireland and Local Enterprise Office clients are welcome to attend the webinars, but registration is also open to any company across sectors, particularly those new to navigating the process of becoming an exporter.

Read also: Businesses can find more information and register for the webinar series HERE

Commenting on the launch of the webinar series, Minister of State with responsibility for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD said: “Maximising our ability to promote and export Irish goods and services successfully is key to future-proofing the Irish economy for stable and sustainable growth in the future. I welcome Enterprise Ireland’s Export Compass Webinar Series, which particularly targets companies that are developing their export journey.

“SMEs are the backbone of the Irish economy. For both myself, as Minister for Trade Promotion, and the wider Government, this sector is a priority as we work to support business growth and job creation in every region across Ireland. I hope that participating companies will find the webinars of significant value. During these challenging times, I would also urge SMEs in particular to ensure that they are availing of other forums like this and the supports that are available through agencies such as Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices.”

Mark Christal, Manager Regions and Entrepreneurship at Enterprise Ireland, said: “The Export Compass Webinar Series is open to all start-ups and pre-exporting companies across industries. The series will cover in detail a range of topics essential for developing an export strategy, including business planning, sales and marketing, operations, finance, innovation and people. At Enterprise Ireland, our focus is on helping businesses to scale and expand their reach into global markets.

"A robust export strategy is key to achieving this, so it’s particularly important for growing companies to ensure that they have the right plan and processes in place from the start. For businesses with ambition to break into new markets, these are the building blocks that will allow them to compete and grow with confidence into the future,” said Mr Christal.