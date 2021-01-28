JOB ALERT: Jobs and bonuses at Lidl in Laois announced

Lidl has committed to a €2 million investment in a COVID Employee Bonus for all employees in Ireland with two Laois staff in line to benefit and it is also hiring for its Laois based jobs.

The company says it has €15,000 to two Laois-based employees. It says this bonus is the third COVID extra offered by the retailer to recognise the efforts of their essential workers during the pandemic.

Lidl has also announced it is to recruit more than eight new employees to its Laois operations this year in a variety of roles across its two stores in Portlaoise and Mountmellick.

The company says it will create 1,200 new roles in Ireland this year.

The retailer also plans to continue to invest locally with dedicated promotions and facilitating exports of Irish produce including Laois-based 12 Acres Brewing Company Ltd who brew some of the retailer’s premium craft ales.

Lidl says it is one of just 14 Irish companies recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer for 2021. The German-based supermarket chain says the Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.

Commenting on the announcement, Maeve McCleane, Director of Human Resources for Lidl Ireland said: “Since the onset of the pandemic our teams have demonstrated incredible agility, selflessness and dedication in serving our local communities, ensuring that our customers across the county had access to the food and supplies they needed. I am pleased to confirm this significant investment in the form of a third bonus to recognise their phenomenal contribution as frontline workers during an exceptionally challenging time.”

