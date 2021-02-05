Phase 1 at Brand Central Hub in Rathdowney due to open this April

Phase 1 at Brand Central Hub Rathdowney located in the former shopping outlet is almost complete and due to open in April 2021.

This facility will provide a much needed Training and Meeting room along with Co working space for 17 individuals and separate study space for third level students.

Phase 1 has received grant aid from Laois Partnership.

Further grant aid under the towns and villages scheme will see phase 2 developing which will provide 6 individual office spaces, additional training space along with a cafe and farmers market to be developed on site.

This particular site has 450 car parking spaces with massive potential for further development with considerable more space available for business/ start ups to develop.

Located just 6mins off the M7/M8 and 4 mins from Ballybrophy Railway station, it will provide many opportunities for the community at large and is a much anticipated development in South Laois.