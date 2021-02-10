Laois winners in Irish Holstein Friesian Association National Herds Competition 2020
vin Flynn from Rosenallis was a category winner
There were Laois winners in the Irish Holstein Friesian Association National Herds Competition which, like everything else, had to be done a little differently this year.
Due to travel restrictions and Covid protocols, herds in this year’s competition were judged on production and classification.
In total 41 herds participated. Herds were entered by their clubs on the basis of successful performance at club level the previous year.
Congratulations to the winners of this year’s competition and well done to all who took part.
Pure Friesian Category
1st Micheal Spillane, Mountain Herd, Co. Tipperary Irish Pure Friesian Club
2nd Pat Cleary, Carrickshock Herd, Co. Kilkenny Irish Pure Friesian Club
3rd Trevor Dudley, Kilsunny Herd, Co. Tipperary Irish Pure Friesian Club
Spring Category
1st James Egan, Tobermartin Herd, Co. Kerry Kerry Club
2nd Edward Fitzgerald, Toberfort Herd, Co. Limerick Limerick Clare Club
3rd William Horgan, Aghaleemore Herd, Co. Kerry Kerry Club
Under 80 Category
1st Dermot & Joan Jackson, Borkilbeg Herd, Co. Wicklow Kildare Club
2nd Robert & Sylvia Helen, Eedy Herd, Co. Cork Cork Club
3rd (joint placing) Kevin O'Shea, Coolback Herd, Co. Wexford Carlow Kilkenny Club
3rd (joint placing) John Moore, Lemrac Herd, Co. Offaly Laois Offaly Club
Over 80 category
1st Rickey Barrett, Laurelelm Herd, Co. Cork Cork Club
2nd Kevin Flynn, Reary Herd, Co. Laois Laois Offaly Club
3rd Maurice Harty, Ballylongane Herd, Co. Kerry Kerry Club.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on