Laois winners in Irish Holstein Friesian Association National Herds Competition 2020

There were Laois winners in the Irish Holstein Friesian Association National Herds Competition which, like everything else, had to be done a little differently this year.

Due to travel restrictions and Covid protocols, herds in this year’s competition were judged on production and classification.

In total 41 herds participated. Herds were entered by their clubs on the basis of successful performance at club level the previous year.

Congratulations to the winners of this year’s competition and well done to all who took part.

Pure Friesian Category

1st Micheal Spillane, Mountain Herd, Co. Tipperary Irish Pure Friesian Club

2nd Pat Cleary, Carrickshock Herd, Co. Kilkenny Irish Pure Friesian Club

3rd Trevor Dudley, Kilsunny Herd, Co. Tipperary Irish Pure Friesian Club

Spring Category

1st James Egan, Tobermartin Herd, Co. Kerry Kerry Club

2nd Edward Fitzgerald, Toberfort Herd, Co. Limerick Limerick Clare Club

3rd William Horgan, Aghaleemore Herd, Co. Kerry Kerry Club

Under 80 Category

1st Dermot & Joan Jackson, Borkilbeg Herd, Co. Wicklow Kildare Club

2nd Robert & Sylvia Helen, Eedy Herd, Co. Cork Cork Club

3rd (joint placing) Kevin O'Shea, Coolback Herd, Co. Wexford Carlow Kilkenny Club

3rd (joint placing) John Moore, Lemrac Herd, Co. Offaly Laois Offaly Club

Over 80 category

1st Rickey Barrett, Laurelelm Herd, Co. Cork Cork Club

2nd Kevin Flynn, Reary Herd, Co. Laois Laois Offaly Club

3rd Maurice Harty, Ballylongane Herd, Co. Kerry Kerry Club.