German supermarket chain announces new shop in town near Laois border

A town just over the Laois border is to get a new branch of a popular German supermarket.

A new Aldi supermarket has been announced for Castlecomer in Kilkenny, bringing 100 construction jobs and 25 permanent jobs.

Aldi Ireland made the announcement this Thursday, February 11, following Kilkenny County Council granting planning permission to build a new store in the town.

It is expected to open in 2022. Castlecomer is 7km south of the Laois border, with the nearest Laois town being Ballinakill.

The new 1,315 sqm store will be located in the centre of Castlecomer, on the site of the town’s former Creamery. The site, vacant for several years, is being developed by Greenstripe Ltd., and will feature Aldi’s store as the anchor tenant, along with additional retail, office and residential units as part of the 52,500 square feet development. The Creamery’s historic mill building, a protected structure, will also be preserved and fully refurbished.

There will be 105 parking spaces available for customers, in addition to 54 bike parking spaces as part of the overall development. Aldi will also be investing in the future of Castlecomer through the provision of two free-to-use electric vehicle charging points, while the store will be powered by 100% green electricity.

Colin Breslin is Aldi Regional Managing Director.

“Kilkenny County Council’s decision is great news for customers. We can’t wait to come to Castlecomer and bring our amazing prices to even more shoppers.”

“Our dedicated customers know that we won’t be beaten on price, and we are committed to providing the best value possible to shoppers. Our Swap & Save campaign reminds shoppers about the saving that can be generated by swapping their weekly shop to Aldi.”

The new store will be Aldi’s sixth in County Kilkenny. The chain has two stores in Laois, in Portlaoise and Portarlington.