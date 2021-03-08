Portlaoise to get two new fancy coffee shops

Portlaoise is set to get two new fancy coffee shops this spring.

Two businesses are opening in the town, creating jobs with them.

Aussie rules football star Zack Tuohy and business partner Murry Rogers are opening the Wandering Elk, in Bull Lane.

It will create three jobs initially, Zack told the Leinster Express.

"We have spent a long time in in Australia where the coffee scene is massive. As a result we’ve both grown to love the high quality coffee here and we wanted to try bring something similar home to Portlaoise.

"We're still finalising staff numbers but will be at least 3 staff required initially with an eye to growing and expanding in the future. I guess in short were both passionate about our coffee and think people will see that in the finished product," he said.

They hope to open in mid April.

Meanwhile a prominent empty shop unit on Main Street is being reborn as another coffee shop.

The former Lily & Rose boutique will become a new branch of Kildare business Square Coffee.

"Have ye figured it out? Square 2.0 - Portlaoise - April 2021 #kildare #portlaoise #comingsoon #specialtycoffee #supportlocal

#smallirishbusiness #excited," they posted on social media this week.