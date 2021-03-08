WATCH: wise words of advice from Laois legend Anna May McHugh

Today March 8 is International Women's Day, and Laois is home to one of the world's most inspiring business leaders.

Anna May McHugh aged in her late 80's has been Managing Director of the National Ploughing Championships for almost 50 years. In an industry traditionally dominated by men, she developed the annual event into the biggest outdoor agricultural show in the world.

We can think of no finer example to look to for advice on being a strong independent woman, and today Anna May gave her tips to other women.

‘Never doubt your own ability. You might have something worthwhile to offer. Grasp opportunity and never be afraid to take chances," she advises.

Ms McHugh received her vaccination against Covid-19 last week.

This year’s National Ploughing Championships are due to take place (on a scaled back level) in Ratheniska, Co Laois on September 15th, 16th, 17th & 18th.