Laois Libraries lends a hand to local business to break into the digital world

Laois Libraries is hosting a virtual Digital Marketing Strategy workshop for small business and self-employed.

“Join us at Laois Libraries for a zoom event with Jane Manzor of Manzor Marketing. This event will identify the cornerstones to effectively market your business in the digital world.

“The tools available will also be outlined, how to decide which tools best suit your business and this will include practical advice on using tools like email marketing and social media,” said the library service.

Mazor Marketing claims to provide business with a strategic and digital marketing plan that drives sales and can grow business.

This event takes place on Tuesday, March 30 at 7pm. The workshop was deferred from an earlier date in March.

To register your interest, email: library@laoiscoco.ie or Tel: 057 8622333.