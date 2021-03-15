JOB OPPORTUNITY: Driver/Yard person required by Topline Dohertys

Topline Dohertys require a full-time experienced Driver/Yard person to join our team.

We are looking for someone who can assist in the loading of a flatbed truck, deliver to construction sites and offload goods accordingly to individual dwellings on site. This role will require multi-drops and is very fast paced, it involves more than just driving.

The ideal candidate will be a hardworking team player who is responsible and honest with a friendly can-do attitude.

Product knowledge is important and building material knowledge is essential for this role. Must be willing to work in the yard when not driving.

The successful candidate will have worked in a yard before.

***Immediate start***

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Full clean B and C Category Driving Licence

- Minimum 3 years driving experience

- Driver’s card

- Current up to date Safe Pass and Manual Handling

- Experience and/or knowledge of the construction industry is ideal

- Good Customer Service Skills

- Team player with ability to work on own initiative

- General duties to include maintaining a clean and safe working environment

Please forward CV to

louise@dohertyhardware.ie

Closing date for application 31st March 2021