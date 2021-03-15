Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Trade Counter Sales Assistant required by Topline Dohertys
Topline Dohertys are currently recruiting for a Trade Counter Sales Assistant to join our growing team in Roscrea. Candidates must have previous experience in a Trade counter / Sales role, must be highly organised and have excellent attention to detail as well as very strong communication and interpersonal skills.
KEY REQUIREMENTS
The candidate must have a positive attitude to sales and customer service and the ability to work in a pressurized environment. The core focus of the role relates to customer service.
The role will require the candidate to:
- Deal with trade counter & phone enquiries
- Co-ordinate with the purchasing, warehouse and transport teams to ensure complete order processing
- Work closely with colleagues on the internal sales desks across all product portfolios
- Resolving queries with customers directly, handling returns or complaints
- Completion of other sales and administrative tasks relating to the sale and distribution of products to the customer base
ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- 2/3 years’ minimum proven experience of trade counter / administration in the construction industry
- The candidate should be at ease with computerised sales order processing systems and have a builders’ merchant trade background
- Self-motivated, with an ability to work as part of a team
- Strong organisational and communication skills
- The successful candidate will demonstrate flexibility, agility and be passionate about what they do. We are looking for someone who will make a positive difference when joining our team.
Job Type: Full-time, Permanent
Fixed Salary, plus bonuses, commensurate with experience
Schedule: 8 hour shift, 5 days per week
Please forward CV in strictest confidence to:
Closing date for application 31st March 2021
