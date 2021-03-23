Want to make your home more Energy Efficient? If so, book your Home Energy Survey today!

Laois Home Energy Retrofit Project 2021

Do you want to make your home more Energy Efficient

If so, please contact us today to book your Home Energy Survey!



80% SEAI Government Grant on all surveys completed between now and July 30th 2021. Cost of Survey to Homeowner is €100.

What's the advantage of a Home Energy Survey?

1. Identify where you are losing valuable heat in your home

2. Save on your energy bills

3. What grants are available to you?

4. Find out about the benefits of Renewable Energies to your ho

5. Do your but to help our environment

Grants available from 35% to 80%

1. Installation of renewable energy in the form of air to water heat pump

2. Upgrade of central heating systems and heating controls

3. Windows and doors

4. Attic Insulation

5. External Wall Insulation

6. Pumping of Cavity walls with bead insulation

7. Internal Drylining

8. Air tightness measures

9. Mechanical Ventilation systems

The Home Energy Survey will identify what works are needed at your home to ensure that it retains heat, eliminates unwanted draughts and most importantly save you money on your energy bills.

For more information and further details visit www.homeenergygrants.ie

To book your Home Energy Survey

Please contact us by either of the following outlets:

Email: enquiries@homeenergygrants.ie

Phone: 01 6111526 Whatsapp/Text: 087 7384294



Please note limited spaces available, book your survey early to avoid disappointment.