Lidl seeks to demolish and rebuild a Laois store with new entrance

Lidl Ireland is seeking permission to demolish and rebuild its biggest Laois store, and to create a new entrance.

The Portlaoise shop would be completely knocked and a new bigger shop built in a repositioned area on the site off James Fintan Lalor Avenue. They also seek to build a new entrance shared with Shaws department store.

The existing shop covers 1,547 sq metres gross floor space with a net retail sales area of 1,117 sq metres. The new shop would cover 2,423 sq metres with a retail space of 1,685 sq metres.

The permission is to be sought from Laois County Council.

It is an amendment to permission granted previously for the store demolition and rebuild.

Lidl opened its first Laois branch in Portlaoise in 2003 and has since opened a shop in Portarlington. It has been seeking a suitable site in Mountmellick for some time.

Full details are in this week's Leinster Express newspaper.