JOB OPPORTUNITY: Caretaker wanted for group water scheme in Laois

Applications are invited for the position of a contract for service Caretaker to The Heath Group Water Scheme Limited, which supplies drinking water to over 400 consumers in County Laois.

The Heath Group Water Scheme Limited

Contract for Service: Caretaker (20 Hours/week)

The applicant should be enthusiastic about ensuring that good quality water is supplied to all consumers.

Duties include but not limited to:

Network maintenance/repairs (planned and unplanned), water meter reading, leak detection, installation of meter connections, water quality testing and recording, liaising with all contractors and personnel involved in running the Scheme and administrative duties. Daily remote monitoring of the pumphouse/network is also required. The successful candidate, on occasion, may have to attend to emergencies outside of the normal working hours, so flexibility is key.

The initial hours will be 20 hours/week (over seven days) and applicants are required to be flexible.

The successful candidate will be working closely with the scheme Board and should have a proven track record in working as part of a team and must be equally capable of working on his/her own initiative. A full driving license is essential and previous knowledge of Group Water Schemes and drinking water networks is a definite advantage. The successful candidate must also have excellent customer service skills and be computer literate.

For further information please contact National Federation of Group Water Schemes on 057 9328068 or 087 3527439. Applications to include a Cover Letter and CV with details of referees to; Position of Caretaker to The Heath Group Water Scheme Limited, NFGWS, 12 Henry St., Tullamore, Co. Offaly. or roisin@nfgws.ie

Closing Date: 30 April 2021