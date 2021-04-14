Portarlington approved for CCTV but only on Laois side

The town of Portarlington sits right on the Laois Offaly border divided by the River Barrow, but only the Laois side can put up CCTV security cameras, in permission granted this week.

The Joint Policing Committee made up of Laois public representatives and Gardaí, have approved an application to them by Portarlington Business Association, to plan a network of street security cameras.

However the committee now have to do the same thing again to Offaly County Council before they can go ahead.

Council official Carmel McNichol explained.

“The JPC can only authorise a scheme operating within its administrative area,. The scheme proposed to members today will relate to cameras and equipment situated in Laois. We have spoken with Offaly County Council and a separate application will have to be made to them for their JPC committee within their area. There is only one application lodged, to Laois,” she said.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy proposed the approval, seconded by Cllr Padraig Fleming.

“The Offaly team are going to do their bit. 90% of Portarlington is in Laois,” he said.

The CCTV sub committee of Portarlington Business Association intends to put up cameras at some 14 locations including the town centre and all approach roads. They plan to seek a grant from the Department of Justice of €24,000 and to fundraise another €16,000 or 40% of the money to add to it to complete the project.