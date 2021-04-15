Nighttime pub and club closures reduced crimes in Laois - Gardaí

The forced shutdown of nightlife has cut the number of certain crimes against people in Laois, say Gardaí.

Covid-19 restrictions forced the closure of pubs, restaurants, nightclubs, cinemas and music venues for most or all of the past year.

Certain crimes including minor assaults, threats and menacing phone calls, have dropped.

Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan has drawn the link to a drop in the crimes to people having to stay at home.

“A certain amount of that is captured in the closure of our nighttime economy. Essentially the capacity to go out and about and misbehave is not as great,” he said.

There is a 12% drop in the number of ‘crimes against the person’ in latest figures.

Minor assaults dropped to 49 recorded incidents in October to December 2020, from 65 in the same period in 2019, a drop of 25%.

Menacing phone calls dropped from five to four. Threats to kill or cause serious harm dropped from eight to seven.

Some crimes in the category increased. Assault causing harm rose from 10 to 13 incidents. Assault/obstruction/resisting arrest rose from three to five crimes. Harassment rose from 0 to two crimes.

The stats were given in the quarterly meeting of the Laois Joint Policing Committee held this week on April 13.