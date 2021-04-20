Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Care Assistant required for Convent
Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary
Rosglas Convent,
Mainistir Uí Mhórdha, Mainistir Eimhin, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin,
Co. Chill Dara. Co. Kildare.
We are looking to recruit:
CARE ASSISTANT
For the specified purpose of providing care for residents of the convent
Part Time (40 hours per fortnight)
Roster to include early/late and night duty with flexibility to provide additional relief hours if required
Informal enquiries to: Majella O Connor 045 525478 / 0860724819
Essential Requirements:
FETAC/QQI level 5 Major Award in Healthcare Support/Health Service Skills, or equivalent
Experience in and commitment to supporting elderly residents of the convent
Experience in following care plans; respecting the rights and dignity of residents
Excellent communication skills
Ability to work using own initiative
Full current driving licence
To apply: Please complete an application form which can be requested from
oconnom2@tcd.ie/ 0860724819
Closing Date for receipt of completed applications:
Wednesday 5th May 2021 – 1pm
Interviews will be held on: Friday 7th May 2021
(Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic interviews may be carried out using the Microsoft Teams App)
Please note that for each position a panel may be formed.
The Sisters of Charity of Jesus & Mary is an equal opportunities employer.
The Sisters of Charity of Jesus & Mary is an equal opportunities employer.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on