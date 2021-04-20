JOB OPPORTUNITY: Care Assistant required for Convent

Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary

Rosglas Convent,

Mainistir Uí Mhórdha, Mainistir Eimhin, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin,

Co. Chill Dara. Co. Kildare.

We are looking to recruit:

CARE ASSISTANT

For the specified purpose of providing care for residents of the convent

Part Time (40 hours per fortnight)

Roster to include early/late and night duty with flexibility to provide additional relief hours if required

Informal enquiries to: Majella O Connor 045 525478 / 0860724819

Essential Requirements:

FETAC/QQI level 5 Major Award in Healthcare Support/Health Service Skills, or equivalent

Experience in and commitment to supporting elderly residents of the convent

Experience in following care plans; respecting the rights and dignity of residents

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work using own initiative

Full current driving licence

To apply: Please complete an application form which can be requested from

oconnom2@tcd.ie/ 0860724819

Closing Date for receipt of completed applications:

Wednesday 5th May 2021 – 1pm

Interviews will be held on: Friday 7th May 2021

(Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic interviews may be carried out using the Microsoft Teams App)

Please note that for each position a panel may be formed.

The Sisters of Charity of Jesus & Mary is an equal opportunities employer.



