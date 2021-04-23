JOB OPPORTUNITY: Milne O'Dwyer, Accountants are recruiting

Milne O'Dwyer, Certified Accountants are presently recruiting for the following positions in Tullamore:



Receptionist / Administrator

Full time position in a Professional Office. The successful candidate will have a high level of attention to detail and accuracy. The person must have the ability to work well as part of a team and have good working knowledge of Microsoft office applications such as word and excel and excellent communication skills. Previous experience in computerised accounting software is an advantage.

Part qualified Accountant / Payroll Administrator

Part time position in a Professional Office. Similar abilities to the above position, however, previous experience in computerised accounting and payroll software is essential.

Applications, with CV, by email only to info@milneodwyer.ie