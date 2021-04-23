Laois Offaly Minister says there's jobs in Green economy

The Green Economy will create jobs and income across the country, Minister Pippa Hackett has told a meeting of business leaders.

Minister Hackett was addressing a Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) event entitled ‘Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero.’

The Green Party Senator said particular sectors of the Green economy will expand significantly over the coming decades, creating jobs and income across the country, according to the Minister. She pointed to renewable energy as a major export, organic farming, horticulture, and retrofitting, which will create a huge number of jobs and opportunities for business.

“Globally, over the next few decades, there will be a decoupling of economic growth from carbon emissions. Ireland can get in on the ground floor and carve out a space for Irish businesses,” she said.

She said there will be opportunities for all sectors of the economy.

“We need to make it as easy and as profitable as possible for everyone, every business, every family, every worker, to make the changes that are needed. That means system change, and that is the change the Climate Bill will deliver,” she said.

The Minister of State at the Department of Agricuture said businesses can make their views known on the path to carbon neutrality by emailing ClimateConversation@decc.gov. ie.

She said small or medium enterprise can get information on the various supports provided by the government at www.SupportingSMEs.ie.

She said state supports include grants from Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland, and the Local Enterprise Office. Loans are available through schemes such as the Future Growth Loan Scheme and the Covid-19 Working Capital Scheme