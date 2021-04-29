Portarlington firm which has helped battle Covid-19 to feature on RTÉ in a big landmark year of operations

A Portarlington company that has played a key part in distributing Covid-19 vaccines is planning an extension to its facilities and features on RTÉ's Open for Business show in a year which the company celebrates 25 years in business.

Polar Ice Ltd intend to apply for planning permission for development at its premises at Portarlington Industrial Estate.

The development will consist of the construction of a proposed two-storey factory type building containing office accommodation, packaging area with canopied truck loading to rear, truck wash and a canopied link to the existing Polar Ice factory facility.

Separately, the company is applying for retention for development at Unit 3, Portarlington Industrial Estate.

The development for retention consists of the opening of a roller shutter door to the west of the existing factory building. The proposed development will consist of a second roller shutter door to the west, the blocking up of an existing roller shutter

door to the east with the installation of a high-level window, a single storey extension to the south, internal modifications and the installation of a sliding electric gate.

Through the production of dry ice Polar Ice provides transportation of chilled items, dry ice blasting and cold storage.

It has played a key role in the fight against coronavirus because the dry ice it produces the dry ice that is needed to preserve vaccines and testing kits during transportation.

The CEO Ronan Berry told RTÉ's Open for Business the part it has played.

"We've been involved in the fight against Covid-19 from Day 1. From supplying dry ice from shipping testing kits to Germany and all across Europe right up to the current day where we are supplying companies who are involved in the distribution of vaccines both north and south of the border," said the CEO.

COCO Content Broadcasting and Media Production Company, which makes the show, were onsite at Polar Ice HQ in Portarlington in early April for the show which will air on RTE1 on Thursday, April 29 at 7pm.

This episode will focus on the role Irish companies play in the fight against COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout.

The company operates just inside the Offaly border but is very much part of the Laois Offaly border town supporting local initiatives and charities over the past quarter of a century during which it has won multiple awards.

The comany has depots in Dublin, Cork, and Portadown, Co Armagh.