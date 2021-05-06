National Broadband Ireland to be quizzed on Laois delivery

Over 12,000 rural Laois homes and businesses are still waiting for reliable broadband service, but councillors will get an opportunity to quiz the company contracted to roll it out this week.

National Broadband Ireland is to meet Laois councillors to give a progress update on May 10.

Laois County Council Director of Services Joe Delaney has said that NBI has now finished a year of land surveys in Laois.

“They are now moving from surveys to actual construction. That is a significant move on their progress,” he said.

““Will they answer why homes 20 or 30 meters away from lines are not connected? Make them aware that we will be asking questions,” said Cllr John King.

NBI Director of Deployment Padraig O’Toole from Mountmellick estimated a year ago in a presentation to Laois councillors, that they would have every premises in Laois wired up by 2027, an investment of €98 million in Laois.

NBI said they would be charging a €100 connection fee, and that one third of premises in Laois, 12,400, have inadequate broadband.