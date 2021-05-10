Student nurse payments welcomed by Laois Kildare Senator

Student nurses and midwives are set to receive a backdated promised Pandemic Placement Grant of €100 per week by 1 June, according to Senator Fiona O’Loughlin.

The payment applies for weeks when the students in question were on placement in health care settings during the pandemic, and was recommended in a review by Professor Tom Collins.

Senator O’Loughlin who represents the Kildare South constituency which covers Portarlington in Laois, praised the students for overcoming unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19 during their studies.

She confirmed that that the payment for the relevant placement weeks would be backdated to September of last year.

“A longer-term review of supports in place for nursing and midwifery supernumerary student clinical placements is being conducted by Sean McHugh and will include an examination of the levels of pay for the final year internship, and the travel and accommodation allowances,” she said.

“Recommendations are due by 30 June and it is hoped that the new arrangements will be in place for the next academic year.”

The government has also pledged that all of this year's nursing and midwifery graduates will be offered permanent contracts in the public health system.