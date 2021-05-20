Portlaoise councillor's 'fright' at busy level crossing with no path

A Portlaoise councillor has revealed her fright meeting a bus at a level rail crossing where there are no footpaths in Portlaoise.

The junction at Fr Browne Avenue is becoming a growing urgent safety concern as more traffic is diverted through it from the new Southern Circular Route, with more use of the rail track by Irish Rail, and more people out walking and cycling.

One footpath is going to be built over it shortly, after protracted discussions between Irish Rail and Laois County Council.

However Portlaoise councillors and Laois County Council management want paths on both sides to make the junction fully safe.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald told how she got a fright herself at the junction, speaking later that day at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting.

"I got a fright this morning. I was coming from the Glanbia side and a bus came off the Old Knockmay road. I was waiting to cross and just as I was starting to run across it came out on the road. The bus didn't do anything wrong.

"It is really a serious issue. Irish Rail have left us hanging, I'd love to see a solution," she said.

The new footpath will be in place by mid June, the area engineer Wes Wilkinson confirmed.

"I got an update from Irish Rail in April. The path will be on the Telfords side. On the depot side, as we know it is a longer design issue. If it can happen it will be later this year or next year. It needs a redesign of the junction," the engineer said.

He said that Irish Rail has had a "positive approach" but that rail traffic has increased on the non-passenger line, and so redesigning the crossing with signals and barriers will take much consideration.

Cllr Willie Aird is frustrated at getting just one path.

"What is the problem with one on the right? A lot of people use the other side. People are very patient but we do need another footpath. if they increase use, those crossings get closed when they decide. I often wonder what would happen with emergency vehicles," he said.