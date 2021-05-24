Portarlington businessman wins an All Ireland award

Andrew Murphy, Director and Co-Founder of specialist financial services recruitment firm Coopman Search and Selection, has won the Small Business Marketing category in The Marketing Institute’s All Ireland Marketing (AIM) Awards 2021.

Sponsored by AIB, the award recognises a business that has thought strategically about its competitive landscape, deployed effective marketing strategies and consequently achieved breakthroughs and profitable growth.

A statement said the winning presentation made by Coopman Search and Selection demonstrated the innovative tactics and channels used to establish brand recognition in the market and generate revenue in the face of Covid-19.

“I founded Coopman Search and Selection in November 2019 with my business partner, Mark Fallon. With the onset of the pandemic just three months later and the impact it had on the employment market, we had to adjust our business strategy in the face of the unknown. We hired our first employee, a Marketing Manager, which is quite unusual for a recruitment firm and we positioned marketing as a central function within the company.

"We implemented a value-add marketing strategy in which we provided practical and useful content and resources for our network to support them in such uncertain times. We launched the Conversations With Coopman podcast, conducted and published market research on remote and flexible working in financial services, created guides for jobseekers, hosted events on topics of interest to our network, shared market insights reports with employers and more.

"As a result, we have increased our brand recognition in the market and developed strong relationships with excellent individuals and companies across the financial services industry. We are absolutely thrilled with this award as it is fitting with the approach we are taking as a business,” he said.

Originally from Wrexham, Andrew now lives in Portarlington with wife Aileen and his two children, Oran and Quinn. Andrew enjoys playing golf and is a member of Portarlington Golf Club.

The announcement was made at this year’s AIM Awards ceremony, which was virtually hosted by Bryan Dobson on Friday, 21 May 2021. The event audience also heard from Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohue.

Coopman Search and Selection is a specialist financial services recruitment firm operating internationally for accounting, finance, risk and compliance opportunities on a permanent and interim basis.

Founded in November 2019 by Directors and Co-Founders, Andrew Murphy and Mark Fallon, we bring individuals and clients together through a consultative approach, focusing on engagement and excellence.

Coopman is headquartered in Dublin, with a second office in London.