Laois Chamber in the market for a new Chief Executive

The organisation that represents the interests of business around Laois is recruiting a new CEO.

Laois Chamber of Commerce is inviting applicants for the vacancy at the organisation which was reestablished in 2019.

Bernie Everard was appointed to the role during 2019 and had since helped put the entity back on the map by co-ordinating various initiatives to help Laois business succeed and meet the challenges faced.

Applicants have until June 4 to apply for the position.