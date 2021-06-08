JOB OPPORTUNITY: ecoXpress is looking for people to help shape the future of eco deliverys in Ireland. 

JOB OPPORTUNITY: ecoXpress is looking for people to help shape the future of eco deliverys in Ireland. 

Reporter:

Express Reporter

ecoXpress is looking for people to help shape the future of eco deliverys in Ireland. 

Areas: Naas and Longford 

Do you want to be your own boss, run your own environmentally friendly business?

Do you have capital to invest, but are unsure of the right venture?

We're Ireland's first and only zero emissions last mile delivers service. We only deliver to agents via our Click and Collect Service using electric vans. 

Visit ecoxpress.ie or email hr@ecoxpress.ie

 Substantial discount for new franchisees. 

This is a self-employed franchise business opportunity. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie