JOB OPPORTUNITY: ecoXpress is looking for people to help shape the future of eco deliverys in Ireland. 

ecoXpress is looking for people to help shape the future of eco deliverys in Ireland.
Areas: Naas and Longford
Do you want to be your own boss, run your own environmentally friendly business?
Do you have capital to invest, but are unsure of the right venture?
We're Ireland's first and only zero emissions last mile delivers service. We only deliver to agents via our Click and Collect Service using electric vans.
Visit ecoxpress.ie or email hr@ecoxpress.ie
Substantial discount for new franchisees.
This is a self-employed franchise business opportunity.
