JOB OPPORTUNITY: Office Assistant required in Portlaoise

OFFICE ASSISTANT (Temporary - Portlaoise)
Required for short term / summer cover from late July 2021 until Mid-September 2021.
Good working Computer and Office skills necessary.
Technical knowledge of the Food and Water analytical industry an advantage.
The position may be suited to a student on summer break.
To apply, please E-mail CV to jobs.portlaoise@alsglobal.com
