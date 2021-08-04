Laois store wins prestigious food hygiene and safety award

A Laois store has received a prestigious food hygiene and safety award.
The Daybreak store at The Gandon Inn has been awarded the Q Mark in Food Hygiene and Food Safety for their fresh food Deli.
The Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety is a business excellence standard that reviews all aspects of a company’s performance and commitment to hygiene and food safety on an annual basis. The Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety is aligned to the latest Irish, European and International standards.
It is recognised by the FSAI (Food Safety Authority of Ireland) and SafeFood. The standard has been endorsed by the EOQ (European Organisation for Quality).
More News
