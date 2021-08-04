Search our Archive

04/08/2021

Funding to improve Laois streetscapes and shopfronts is welcomed by Minister Sean Fleming

Funding to improve Laois streetscapes and shopfronts is welcomed by Minister Sean Fleming

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Minister of State in the Department of Finance Sean Fleming TD has welcomed the allocation to Laois County Council of €260,000 under The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative. This will provide funding to property owners to improve the facades and shopfronts of their buildings.

"The new initiative is a key part of Our Rural Future to make our rural towns and villages more vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit," stated Minister Fleming. 

"Examples of eligible work include: Upgrade/restoration of traditional shopfront facades, Green enhancement of entrances/terraces with planting, Canopies/Awnings, Replacement of signage with traditional wooden fascia with wooden/hand painted lettering.

"Restoring traditional shop fronts, using vibrant colours, installing street furniture are just some measures which will make our villages and towns in Laois even more attractive and welcoming. As a result of Covid we are seeing that remote work is a viable option for people to remain local, outdoor dining is more important than ever for businesses so we want to see that our towns and villages are inviting and successful.

"The Streetscape Enhancement Measure will be administered by Laois County Council. It is up to the Council to nominate a number of towns (a minimum of two) in the county for participation in this scheme so the areas participating in the scheme can be confirmed in the coming weeks. This will then facilitate the enhancement works taking place as soon as possible," said Minister Fleming. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie