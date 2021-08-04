Funding to improve Laois streetscapes and shopfronts is welcomed by Minister Sean Fleming

The Minister of State in the Department of Finance Sean Fleming TD has welcomed the allocation to Laois County Council of €260,000 under The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative. This will provide funding to property owners to improve the facades and shopfronts of their buildings.

"The new initiative is a key part of Our Rural Future to make our rural towns and villages more vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit," stated Minister Fleming.

"Examples of eligible work include: Upgrade/restoration of traditional shopfront facades, Green enhancement of entrances/terraces with planting, Canopies/Awnings, Replacement of signage with traditional wooden fascia with wooden/hand painted lettering.

"Restoring traditional shop fronts, using vibrant colours, installing street furniture are just some measures which will make our villages and towns in Laois even more attractive and welcoming. As a result of Covid we are seeing that remote work is a viable option for people to remain local, outdoor dining is more important than ever for businesses so we want to see that our towns and villages are inviting and successful.

"The Streetscape Enhancement Measure will be administered by Laois County Council. It is up to the Council to nominate a number of towns (a minimum of two) in the county for participation in this scheme so the areas participating in the scheme can be confirmed in the coming weeks. This will then facilitate the enhancement works taking place as soon as possible," said Minister Fleming.