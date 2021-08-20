20/08/2021

A new beginning for young people at National Learning Network

Allan Boyle, NLN Portlaoise Centre Manager

Reporter:

Pat Somers

National Learning Network Portlaoise (NLN) offers flexible, fully-funded training courses designed for people who have mental health or learning difficulties, autism, social anxiety, or have a disability. It means they may need extra supports to learn or just aren't ready for the traditional third-level environment. NLN provides a holistic, personalised approach to learning.

NLN Portlaoise manager Allan Boyle says, ‘NLN enables students to gain skills and confidence, with training delivered in an atmosphere of encouragement and support. NLN caters for 16 to 65-year-olds, offering nationally recognised and accredited programmes from Levels 3 – 4 on the National Framework of Qualifications. For many of our students, school didn’t suit them, for one reason or another. We don't focus on their past or their previous qualifications. We focus on what each student wants from their future’. 

NLN prides itself on the flexibility of its courses, all of which are designed to meet the individual needs of each student. There are no CAO points required for any of our courses. It works on continuous intake, meaning there is no need to wait until September or June to begin a course; students can start when they are ready.

All NLN students have access to one-to-one support from instructors in numeracy and literacy, as well as an onsite psychologist and access to an Advocacy Officer. Class sizes are small, and there are remote and blended learning options available. Many of the courses offer work experience in the student’s chosen industry. Courses are free and students can keep any social welfare allowance they may be entitled to.

NLN Portlaoise is enrolling now. Contact the team by calling on 05786 21263 or emailing portlaoise@nln.ie

