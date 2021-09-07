Search

Entrepreneurs and start-ups in Laois and Offaly urged to apply for Competitive Start Funds

Charlie Flanagan TD

Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Entrepreneurs and start-ups in Laois and Offaly are invited to apply for funding to provide an innovative product or service aimed at international markets, Laois/Offaly Fine Gael TD, Charlie Flanagan has said.

Deputy Flanagan said, “I am delighted that my colleague Minister Damien English is today inviting early-stage entrepreneurs to apply for two Enterprise Ireland Competitive Start Funds (CSFs) which are now open for applications.

“The value of the two funds for ‘All Sectors’ and ‘Women Entrepreneurs’ amount to a combined total of €2 million.

“I would ask ambitious entrepreneurs and start-ups across Laois and Offaly with an eligible innovative product or service set for international markets to apply for this funding.

“The ‘All Sectors’ Competitive Start Fund and ‘Women Entrepreneurs’ Competitive Start Fund competitions form part of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy for increasing the number of diverse High Potential Start-Up companies that have the potential and ambition to succeed internationally.

“Their aim is to help start-ups reach key commercial and technical milestones."'  

Several support workshops will be held online by the national Business Innovation Centres (BICs) over the coming weeks. Details of these workshops, as well as the Competitive Start Fund application forms and eligibility criteria for funding can be accessed on the Enterprise Ireland website at www.enterprise-ireland.com/csf

Applicants can only apply for one competition and must meet the requirements for that specific competition. 

The closing date for both CSF competitions is in 3 weeks’ time, at 3pm on Tuesday, 28 September 2021.

