15/09/2021

Portarlington's SOLAS goes Nationwide - tune in!

Pictured left to right back row , Sally McEllistrim , Get It Across PR and Communications, Joe, Georgina Carey, John Carey and David Maher all from SOLAS ..front row RTE’S ,Mary Fanning.

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Grab the popcorn and settle in for a TV treat as SOLAS Eco Garden Centre and Food Market in Portarlington features on one of the most popular programmes on RTÉ.

The hugely popular centre, which opened during the Summer, is proving to be a huge hit with shoppers , gardeners and foodies alike who are flocking to the destination ,in search of  plants, gardening and lifestyle goods, delicious food and to participate in the many innovative and environmentally friendly courses which are regular events at SOLAS.

The owners David and John say they can’t wait  to see SOLAS on Nationwide .

“It is such an iconic programme which captures so much that is good about Ireland and offers an unbeatable platform for businesses and communities. We are doing what we can at SOLAS to provide a true destination for and the many, many visitors from all over the country who come to us as well as offering a showcase  for local producers and  communities in Co. Laois. We are literally over the moon to feature on Nationwide, we truly couldn’t ask for better publicity,” they said.

Nationwide airs on RTE 1 next Monday, September 20 at 7pm. The report on SOLAS is by Mary Fanning who lives just a few miles a way in Monasterevin.

