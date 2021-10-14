Laois - Cork firm wins new €3m contract with Aldi

Aldi Ireland has agreed a new €3 million deal with Boulta Agri Ltd to supply all of its 148 Irish stores.

The new three-year contract will see the company supplying Aldi with its Irish Kiln Dried Kindling and Kiln Dried Bags of Logs under Aldi’s Burn & Glow range.

Boulta Agri Ltd began working with Aldi in 2015. It says the 100% Irish-produced greener fuel products have proven hugely successful with Aldi’s customers, paving the way for the new contract. The environmentally-friendly fuel products, packed in bags made from 100% recycled plasti.

Based at Ballynoe, Co Cork, and with operations in Laois, Boulta Agri Ltd employees 25 staff during peak production times. Aldi’s business represents about three-quarters of the company’s output and, since 2015, the volume of goods supplied to Aldi has increased by more than 200%, growing every year.

A statement said that as a direct result of Aldi’s business, the company has been able to invest significantly in new kiln driers and specialist machinery and equipment to help increase capacity and production.

Founded in 2011, Boulta Agri Ltd produces a variety of fuels including kindling, logs and eco logs all of which is produced and packed in Ireland.

John Curtin is the Aldi Group Buying Director.

“Boulta Agri Ltd’s products have been a fantastic success with Aldi shoppers since we began working with the company six years ago. Customers will love the 100% Irish-produced kindling and logs as the evenings grow longer and can rest assured they are using a greener energy fuel,” he said.

Shane O’Connell is the Managing Director of Boulta Agri Ltd.

“Working with Aldi long-term has given us the security to expand and invest in our business. Our team here in Laois and Cork is delighted to be producing greener energy fuel for a leading Irish supermarket and we look forward to working with Aldi for many years to come.”

Aldi says it is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores.