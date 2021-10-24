Yummy! Brand new shop near Laois for chocolate lovers

The world renowned Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli has opened the doors to a brand new permanent store in Kildare Village.
The brand says its only Irish store will offer an array of premium confectionery favourites including assorted bars, sharing boxes and packaged gifts as well as the largest Pick and Mix LINDOR selection.
The store will also stock exclusive Lindt new products and flavours and many retail only products across the seasonal, bars and boxed chocolates range.
Another addition to the store is the Lindt Chocolate Bar offering drinks and ice cream, which is sure to excite shoppers!
Lindt has more than over 500 stores in prime locations worldwide.
