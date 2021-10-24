Search

24/10/2021

Mighty Laois shop and filling station manager shortlisted big award

Pat Harkin of MACE Service Station, Mountrath has been shortlisted for prestigious national industry awards in the annual ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards.

Pat has been shortlisted in the prestigious C-Store Manager of the Year (Medium) category at the Grocery Management Awards.

The National Grocery Management Awards is Ireland’s premier scheme for recognising and honouring management excellence.

To win a Shelflife retail management award is a high point in the career of many of Ireland’s best performing managers from across a variety of categories and at various levels of career progression and the event is also the principal networking event for managers from across all retail brands to gather with colleagues, business partners, suppliers and friends. 

Commenting on their achievement to date, MACE Sales Director Peter Dwan said: “The honour of being a finalist in the annual ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards is a tremendous acknowledgement of the ongoing excellence of Pat’s and the team’s outstanding work ethic and I want to take the opportunity to congratulate Pat on being shortlisted.”

The ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards are the benchmark for those in management in the retail industry.

This year’s gala ceremony, along with gala dinner, will take place 27 October in the Royal Marine Hotel in Dublin. 

