More jobs as Irish Rail expands 'centre of excellence' in Portlaoise

New vehicles and ongoing work mean that Irish Rail says it has job opportunities in one of its major fleet maintenance centres in Portlaoise which must be one of the best kept secret of success in Laois in recent years.

The national rail company is hiring ten new electrical and mechanical craftworkers to work at the Portlaoise Traincare Depot. It says it is doing so to meet the expanding need of the business with new vehicles being ordered and ongoing heavy maintenance requirements of the current stock.

The train company says Portlaoise Train Care Depot is Iarnród Eireann’s centre of engineering excellence responsible for the total maintenance support of the company’s largest Train Fleet, the Intercity Rail Cars (ICRs).

The centre marks 14 years in operation this year, having been built on a large greenfield site close to the M7 Motorway, and opened in 2008.

"Originally planned to service and maintain 120 carriages, it has now expanded to service 234 carriages each of 23 metres in length. With a further order of 41 vehicles due in 2022 the team are once again flexing and adapting to meet the challenge and requirement," says the public transport provider.

Irish Rail says a team of 110 Iarnród Éireann staff and specialised contractors complete all tasks required to present clean and safe and reliable trains to operate across the entire Iarnród Éireann network, with the fleet seeing intensive usage but still achieving industry leading fleet utilisation levels and reliability

The State-owned firm says highly skilled craftworker teams maintaining the fleet consists of electricians, fitters, mechanics and coachbuilder - bodymakers who are trained to provide the range of multi-skilled competencies required to undertake all aspects of modern train maintenance.

Their duties include routine running maintenance and servicing, defect repairs, modifications and heavy maintenance overhaul across the full range of specialist high tech systems on the fleet including propulsion systems, diesel engines, transmissions, electrical, pneumatic and hydraulic systems, air conditioning and can bus control technology.

Irish Rail says the depot at Portlaoise is a regular host to international visitors for maintenance and knowledge sharing.

The site itself is 36 acres. Within the large shed towards one end of the site are three elevated roads designed to permit access to complete maintenance and inspection under the vehicle. There is also 1 road where the full train can be quickly lifted into the air to allow modular parts to be removed from underneath.

Roof access is also available where staff can access the roof and roof mounted components such as HVAC. A crane provides a convenient method of removing roof mounted components if required. An underfloor computerised CNC wheel lathe is installed to reprofile wheels on the train when required.

If you are a qualified in an applicable trade and are interested in a new and challenging career in the Railway, please apply now on https://www.irishrail.ie/en- ie/about-us/company- information/career- opportunities-at-iarnrod- eireann/Craftworker-PTCD

Iarnród Éireann is an equal opportunities employer.