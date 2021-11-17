Search

17/11/2021

Get the Laois Gift Card and shop local in Laois this Christams

Conor Ganly

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois business is urging shoppers to shop local this year through the handy and popular Laois Gift Card.

Launched last year by Laois Chamber and supported by Local Enterprise Office Laois, the Chamber says it is the ideal gift for friends and family, and a fantastic way to reward staff.

The Chamber adds that under the Small Benefit Exemption, employers can reward their staff up to €500 once per year completely free of tax, PRSI and USC.

A statement says that reesearch shows that for every €10 spent on Irish products, it generates more than €40 of benefit to local communities. Laois Chamber adds that buying from locally owned businesses is crucial to benefit our local communities as you will in turn be supporting local jobs, and locally owned businesses tend to support and buy from other local businesses.

Laois Chamber CEO, Caroline Hofman, speake about the importance of shopp.

“Spending local is so important for the local economy in Laois. Supporting local businesses by shopping all year around in our local retailers brings so many wider benefits to our local economy. We have such a wonderful choice of businesses and retailers throughout the county, and particularly after the challenges presented by Covid-19 it’s so important to continue supporting them. Shop local to keep your local economy vibrant,” she said.

Laois Chamber President, Alison Browne added that shopping locally makes a big difference.

“We have all now seen the magnificent support all of the local businesses have had during Covid times from their own communities. It has proved the point that if you shop locally, it really does make a huge difference to businesses, to their staff and the wider community.  It builds a confident, thriving town centre, which will benefit us all in the end.   The Laois Gift Card can be used in so many businesses across Laois that it is the best gift of all for Christmas.”

The Laois Gift Card is available to purchase all year round.

Find a list of stockists or purchase online at www.laoisgiftcard.ie

