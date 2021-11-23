Laois firm wants to locate an acre of solar panels on roof

A big Laois distribution firm has plans to uses it premises near the Laois GAA HQ for solar power generation.
Lyonara Cold Stores Limited, intend to apply Laois County Council for planning permission to erect nearly 5,000 sq metres - the equivalent of more than acre - that would generate almost 1 megawatt (949.95 kWp) of power.
The company wants to locate the photovoltaic panels on the roofs of its building near the Clonminam Industrial Estate off the Old Knockmay Road in Portlaoise.
Lyonara says it one of Ireland’s leading providers of warehousing to the chilled/frozen goods sector, distributing both nationally and internationally. It has business relationships with the leading food and dairy suppliers in Ireland and Europe.
Waterford firm Enerpower is involved in the project.
