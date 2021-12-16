Laois Telfords man Liam McEvoy sails away in Croke Park!

Pat Moore, Category Director of Chadwicks Group and Liam McEvoy Managing Director of Telfords pictured at the Croke Park abseiling fundraiser in aid of Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA)
The Managing Director of Telfords in Laois enjoyed an unforgettable experience recently in Dublin at GAA HQ, Croke Park.
Liam McEvoy joined a group from the Chadwick's chain, of which Telfords is part, in an abseiling fundraiser in aid of Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA).
The group of 15 employees from the leading builders merchants successfully raised a total of €17,000 for the Chadwicks Group’s charity partner. The funds raised will be used for IWA’s national support services which include accessible transport, community centres, driving assessments and lessons, and respite care.
Earlier this year Chadwicks Group announced a new partnership with IWA to supply a range of building materials and coordinate fundraisers for IWA’s network of national community centres.
IWA operates 57 community centres nationwide and provides 1.3 million hours of assisted living services to more than 2,000 adults and children.
