Laois led IT company Nostra acquires firm, bringing its workforce to 200

A company led by a Laois man has made a new acquisition.

Nostra, one of Ireland’s leading Managed I.T Service Providers which has its head office at Parkwest Business Park in Dublin, and an office in Laois, recently acquired Enclave, a specialist Managed Service Provider.

The acquisition is Nostra’s fourth in the last five years and will see the company taking over all of Enclave’s current managed service clients and staff.

Enclave employs 20 people who will now join the existing Nostra team while 10 new positions will be created, bringing the total Nostra head count to 200.

The 10 new positions will be available across business development, sales and marketing and IT engineering.

Recruitment for these new roles has now commenced and applicants are invited to apply via the Nostra.ie website. The deal was supported by Bank of Ireland who have worked with Nostra as a key partner since it was established 16 years ago.

Kevin O’Loughlin, CEO of Nostra MSP said, “We were impressed with Enclave’s technical prowess, attention to detail and client retention which is testament to the company’s professionalism and premier service levels. Enclave was established in 2004 and over that time has built a solid reputation as one of Ireland’s foremost computer engineering companies.

“It has been leading the charge for digital transformation and is a Cyber Security market leader, both key attributes which are a great fit for our growth strategy and prompted us to acquire the company.”

He went on to say, “Our business is performing extremely well, and we have experienced exponential growth across all services and sectors.

“This is due to our technical expertise, and innovative approach to Managed I.T Services. Our customers are predominantly, CEO’s and business owners who are focused on ensuring their day-to-day operations perform as they should. I.T networks, systems and cybersecurity are generally not something they have time to consider and that is where we step in.

“We strive to achieve the highest possible standards in customer service, it’s not just about fixing problems but also adding value and streamlining processes.

“Enclave is a great addition to the Nostra group and will see Nostra widen its services offering and team to enable continued growth”.

An Enterprise Ireland client, Nostra is forecasting double digit growth in the next few years and is on course to reach a turnover of €30 million by the end of 2022 and €100 million over the next five years via organic growth and further acquisitions.

The company has recently undergone a complete rebrand and digital makeover and has invested over €500,000 in both a new premises and rebranding project.

The brand-new state of the art office in Parkwest was designed to allow for virtual working and or ‘in office’ collaborations.

Nostra specialises in outsourced IT for over 280 companies with 600 offices supported in 18 countries around the world. Peter Hennessy, CEO of Enclave will continue to work with the business and will focus on further developing and growing Nostra. Portwest, Oasis Group and Amryt Pharma are among some of Nostra’s clients.