Role of forestry sector highlighted at Laois company CJ Sheeran

CJ Sheeran were delighted to recently welcome both John Mulholland, Chief Executive and Conor Bergin, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council for a comprehensive tour of their three Laois based facilities – sawmills, pallet manufacturing plant and pallet recycling plant.

Management of the company discussed local employment, sustainability initiatives and development plans for Mountrath to extract further synergies with our recent sawmill acquisition.

“The importance of the forestry sector to the local and rural economy cannot be underestimated”, said Declan Hutchinson, MD of Coolrain Sawmills.

“This is also true from a national perspective with the sector employing over 12,000 people”.

Clr Conor Bergin “was delighted to have the opportunity last week to visit CJ Sheeran's premises in Mountrath and Coolrain and meet with Mark Sheeran MD.

“CJ Sheeran Ltd is truly a real Laois success story and it is great to see first-hand how their enterprise has grown in recent years,” said Cllr Bergin.

I am well aware that the forestry sector has faced a number of challenges in recent years, and we are keen as the local authority to do anything we can to support Laois businesses and create jobs in our county," he added.