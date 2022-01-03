Search

03 Jan 2022

Role of forestry sector highlighted at Laois company CJ Sheeran

Role of forestry sector highlighted at Laois company CJ Sheeran

Declan Hutchinson MD Coolrain Sawmills, Mark Sheeran MD CJS Group, John Mulholland CEO Laois CoCo and Conor Bergin, Cathaoirleach Laois CoCo.

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

CJ Sheeran were delighted to recently welcome both John Mulholland, Chief Executive and Conor Bergin, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council for a comprehensive tour of their three Laois based facilities – sawmills, pallet manufacturing plant and pallet recycling plant.

Management of the company discussed local employment, sustainability initiatives and development plans for Mountrath to extract further synergies with our recent sawmill acquisition.

“The importance of the forestry sector to the local and rural economy cannot be underestimated”, said Declan Hutchinson, MD of Coolrain Sawmills.

“This is also true from a national perspective with the sector employing over 12,000 people”.
Clr Conor Bergin “was delighted to have the opportunity last week to visit CJ Sheeran's premises in Mountrath and Coolrain and meet with Mark Sheeran MD.

“CJ Sheeran Ltd is truly a real Laois success story and it is great to see first-hand how their enterprise has grown in recent years,” said Cllr Bergin.
I am well aware that the forestry sector has faced a number of challenges in recent years, and we are keen as the local authority to do anything we can to support Laois businesses and create jobs in our county," he added. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media